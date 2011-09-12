September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower L-Bank

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date August 30, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor flat

Reoffer price 99.978

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 2bp

Payment Date September 19, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

