September 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower L-Bank
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date August 30, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor flat
Reoffer price 99.978
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 2bp
Payment Date September 19, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
