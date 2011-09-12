MELBOURNE Sep 13 An Australian court has restricted the travel of the head of private Chinese firm Hanlong Mining as the Australian Securities and Investment Commission is investigating him for suspected insider trading in two companies, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

The ASIC said it is probing suspected insider trading in Bannerman Resources and Sundance Resources , both of which have received takeover proposals from Hanlong.

The commission obtained orders blocking Hanlong Mining Managing Director Steven Hui Xiao from leaving Australia until Sept 22 and froze his assets.

But he will be allowed to visit Hong Kong for two days before that to meet visa requirements.

The commission has also won orders to freeze the assets and restrict the travel of Hanlong vice president Calvin Zhu and another employee, Fan Zhang, and freeze the assets of two others.

Hanlong, a subsidiary of Sichuan Hanlong Group, owns an 18.6 percent stake in iron ore explorer Sundance Resources and has made a takeover offer for the company valuing it at A$1.44 billion ($1.5 billion).

Hanlong has also made a A$144 million offer for Bannerman Resources . ($1 = 0.968 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)