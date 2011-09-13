* Leak located on a Queensland farm
* BG says repairs underway, will take a couple days
PERTH Sep 13 BG Group on Tuesday
reported that a damaged well head at its Queensland, Australia
coal seam gas operations had begun leaking gas on Monday evening
and repair work would take several days.
The leak was located on a private farm and it posed "no
significantly adverse environmental or health impact," the
company said.
The $70 billion coal seam gas industry has been met with
some resistance from Queensland farming community as the
industry eyes prime agricultural land for gas exploration.
Farmers and environmentalists say coal seam gas operations
could deplete and pollute groundwater supplies in key farming
areas in the region.
Opponents of the coal seam gas industry have pushed for
stronger landowner rights and in August the Australian Greens
party introduced legislation that would allow farmers to refuse
to have coal seam gas drilling on their land.
Under Australian law, landowners have surface land rights,
but the government owns mineral rights and gas developers
typically make land access agreements with landowners to access
mineral resources under their land.
The oil and gas industry says fears about the impacts of
coal seam gas are misinformed and recently launched a media
campaign to promote the industry as one that can coexist with
farmers, and provide cleaner-burning energy than coal and jobs.
