PERTH Sep 13 BG Group on Tuesday reported that a damaged well head at its Queensland, Australia coal seam gas operations had begun leaking gas on Monday evening and repair work would take several days.

The leak was located on a private farm and it posed "no significantly adverse environmental or health impact," the company said.

The $70 billion coal seam gas industry has been met with some resistance from Queensland farming community as the industry eyes prime agricultural land for gas exploration.

Farmers and environmentalists say coal seam gas operations could deplete and pollute groundwater supplies in key farming areas in the region.

Opponents of the coal seam gas industry have pushed for stronger landowner rights and in August the Australian Greens party introduced legislation that would allow farmers to refuse to have coal seam gas drilling on their land.

Under Australian law, landowners have surface land rights, but the government owns mineral rights and gas developers typically make land access agreements with landowners to access mineral resources under their land.

The oil and gas industry says fears about the impacts of coal seam gas are misinformed and recently launched a media campaign to promote the industry as one that can coexist with farmers, and provide cleaner-burning energy than coal and jobs. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)