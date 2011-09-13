HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Sept 13 Blackstone Group's Ben Jenkins, a senior managing director and the firm's former top Asia dealmaker, is leaving the firm and returning to New York after four years in the region, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Jenkins, who was based in Hong Kong, arrived in Asia in 2007 and oversaw the buyout group's first investments across the region, including its $600 million investment in China's BlueStar Chemical, a subsidiary of ChemChina.

Blackstone declined to comment. The sources declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Jenkins, who grew up in the southern U.S., spent 12 years with Blackstone. He was Blackstone's top Asia manager until December, when the firm moved Michael Chae, a senior managing director in Blackstone's private equity unit in New York, to Hong Kong. The announcement at the time said Chae would focus time on the firm's Asian investors, while Jenkins would continue to chase deals. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Megan Davies; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Anshuman Daga)