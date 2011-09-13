SINGAPORE, Sept 13 U.S. financial services firm State Street said on Tuesday it is expanding in oil-rich Brunei to serve the growing interest of global investment managers in the region.

The newly opened office in Brunei is the firm's third in Southeast Asia after Singapore and Malaysia, said Nick Wright, State Street's managing director for Southeast Asia.

"We look at Southeast Asia as a region with big opportunities. We're excited by what ASEAN as a group is trying to do," he said.

The 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), ranging from impoverished Laos to resource-rich Indonesia to developed Singapore, is planning a union which allows for a free flow of goods, capital, services and labour within four years.

ASEAN economies have a cumulative size of $2 trillion, making it the fifth largest market in the world in terms of purchasing power parity, State Street said in a study.

Wright said State Street plans to provide the full range of services at the corporate level in Brunei. The firm also aims to support international fund managers who are eyeing the oil-rich country for investments. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)