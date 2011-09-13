SINGAPORE, Sept 13 U.S. financial services firm
State Street said on Tuesday it is expanding in oil-rich
Brunei to serve the growing interest of global investment
managers in the region.
The newly opened office in Brunei is the firm's third in
Southeast Asia after Singapore and Malaysia, said Nick Wright,
State Street's managing director for Southeast Asia.
"We look at Southeast Asia as a region with big
opportunities. We're excited by what ASEAN as a group is trying
to do," he said.
The 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations
(ASEAN), ranging from impoverished Laos to resource-rich
Indonesia to developed Singapore, is planning a union which
allows for a free flow of goods, capital, services and labour
within four years.
ASEAN economies have a cumulative size of $2 trillion,
making it the fifth largest market in the world in terms of
purchasing power parity, State Street said in a study.
Wright said State Street plans to provide the full range of
services at the corporate level in Brunei. The firm also aims to
support international fund managers who are eyeing the oil-rich
country for investments.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)