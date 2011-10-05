* A year after trade pact, Taiwan banks have only niche businesses in China

By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Oct 5 A recent flurry of changes to Taiwan's rules on its banks' access to the China market is expected to do little to budge the inertia that has shrouded their efforts to expand and has kept in check hopes of better profit growth than a saturated home market offers.

A year after a landmark free trade pact that opened up the China market to many Taiwan industries and held out the promise of a surge in new business for the financial sector, banks on both sides have made only small progress.

Talks on further opening have stalled, constrained by acute sensitivity in Taiwan over potential inroads into the finance sector by China, which despite the warm business ties remains a political rival and even a possible military foe with a stated ambition to take Taiwan back.

Fubon Financial (2881.TW), Cathay Financial (2882.TW) and First Financial (2892.TW) are among only seven Taiwan banks with operations in China, but they operate in niche areas including insurance and lending to Taiwan firms.

"It is a good thing they have made the first move, but they need to move faster," said Alan Huang, head of asset management for Franklin Templeton in Taiwan, referring to Taiwan banks.

"The future of Taiwan banks depends on the China market."

In a bid to speed things up, Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has gone on the offensive over the last two months, tweaking rules on what banks can do in China and publicly urging them to step up their China operations.

It has allowed them to set up venture capital companies in China and to offer the yuan services at offshore banking units, and has scrapped a rule that requires them to choose two of three options for investing on the mainland -- either setting up a branch, a subsidiary, or investing in a Chinese bank.

Since the trade deal in June 2010, 18 Taiwan institutions banks have signed MOUs with Chinese counterparts. The seven actually doing business also include Mega Financial (2886.TW), Chang Hwa (2801.TW), Taiwan Cooperative Bank 5854.TW and the unlisted Land Bank.

"These new rules won't make that much of a difference. None of them can bring in fast or fat profits for Taiwan banks," said William Chen, strategist of Polaris Group's fund arm, Taiwan's biggest asset manager.

Banks' shares .TFNI rose 35 percent from June 2010 to this July. But since then they have dropped about 20 percent, worse than the broader market .TWII. While the drop has in part been due to global market turmoil, a loss of confidence in progress on cross-strait ties has had an impact.

"Investors had had lots of hopes that cross-strait banking ties would be accelerated at a fast pace, but now they have lost patience," said Jordan Chen, chief investment officer of Schroders Investments in Taiwan.

Taiwan banks for years have generated the lowest return on assets among Asian peers, and even if they were allowed to offer yuan services in China, it would still be not much help.

"Any earnings contribution would be low single digit," said James Wu, banking analyst at J.P. Morgan in Taiwan.

Progress has been slow for Chinese banks in Taiwan too.

Bank of China (3988.HK), Bank of Communications (601328.SS), China Merchants Bank (3968.HK) and China Construction Bank (0939.HK) are the only ones in Taiwan, but they only have representative offices and no right to conduct business.

Furthermore, Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) gave its first foreign-bank licence for domestic yuan services not to a mainland bank, but to HSBC (0005.HK) (HSBA.L).

"This is something subtle that tells you about current cross-strait ties, which are not as promising as some had hoped for," said Alex Hu, vice president of proprietary trading at Mega Financial's securities arm.

Investors see another reason for the regulator's sudden largesse. Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou faces a tough fight for re-election at polls in January and is centering his campaign on the success of his policy of opening to China business.

"The Taiwan regulator's objective is to drive up banking stocks ahead of the election. It has not worked out quite the way the FSC wanted. It takes a longer time to improve banks' fundamentals," said J.P. Morgan's Wu.

The FSC says there is no political motivation.

"Under the principle of cautious supervision, we will do everything beneficial for Taiwanese banks. There is no such thing as political motivation," FSC Chairman Chen Yuh-chang told a media briefing earlier this month.

