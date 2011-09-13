BRIEF-Mitsui Mining & Smelting is expected to book just over 15 bln yen in April-Dec group pretax profit - Nikkei
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is expected to book just over 15 billion yen ($133 million) in April-December group pretax profit - Nikkei
September 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Morgan Stanley
Issue Amount 51.5 billion yen
Maturity Date September 21, 2016
Coupon 1.760 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date September 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Coupon starts at 1.76 pct for the first year
and steps up 5bp every year thereafter.
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)
