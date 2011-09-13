(Refiles to clarify Richard Staite is a 5-star analyst according to Starmine, and not a Starmine analyst, in paragraph 2)

Sept 13 Goldman Sachs (GS.N) could incur significant losses in its investment and lending division in the third quarter, an analyst at Atlantic Equities said, and almost halved his earnings expectations on the company for the period.

Atlantic Equities' Richard Staite -- a five-star analyst who ranks first among 23 peers covering Goldman, according to Starmine -- is the latest among Wall Street analysts to cut his outlook on the largest U.S. investment bank.

Earlier this month, analysts at Citigroup, Oppenheimer, Robert W. Baird, Nomura and Collins Stewart also voiced similar concerns. [ID:nS1E78B1ZH]

"If markets remain at the current level then we expect Goldman will suffer a $1.6 billion market-to-market loss on its principal investments," Staite said in a research note to clients.

He cut his third-quarter earnings estimate for Goldman to 7 cents a share from $2.96 a share and his price target on Goldman's stock by $15 to $140.

The analyst forecast a $400 million loss on the bank's holdings in Industrial And Commercial Bank of China Ltd (601398.SS) and a further $1.2 billion loss on its $15 billion private-equity investments.

Staite, who maintained his "neutral" rating, expects Goldman to buy back $1.5 billion in shares.

In a separate note to clients, Morgan Stanley said Goldman's near-term earnings were at risk from the European debt crisis and uncertainties on derivative legislations.

The brokerage said the implementation of the Dodd-Frank derivative clearing will help Goldman free up $3.5 billion of Basel 3 capital -- a proposed measure of bank capital adequacy.

Morgan Stanley initiated its coverage of the stock with an "equal-weight" rating.

Goldman shares, which have lost more than a third of their value since the beginning of the year, closed at $102.90 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

