September 13 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a RPI linked bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower National Grid PLC
Issue Amount Minimum of 1 million sterling
Maturity Date October 6, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date October 6, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & Evolution Securities
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 2000-100
ISIN XS0678522490
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)