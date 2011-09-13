September 13 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a RPI linked bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Grid PLC

Issue Amount Minimum of 1 million sterling

Maturity Date October 6, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date October 6, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & Evolution Securities

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 2000-100

ISIN XS0678522490

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)