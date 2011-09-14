* China media says F3 sedan airbags failed to inflate

* BYD says authorities found no quality issues with car

* Hong Kong-listed shares down 3.3 pct, lag broader mkt

(Adds BYD comment)

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 14 Warren Buffett-backed battery and car maker BYD Co Ltd (1211.HK) said on Wednesday there are no quality issues with its cars, but added it was willing to provide compensation to F3 sedan owners involved in traffic accidents in which airbags failed to deploy.

China's state television channel CCTV reported on Sunday that airbags on BYD's F3 sedan had failed to automatically inflate in several collisions, leading to injuries and one death.

In a statement, BYD (002594.SZ) cited reports issued by local traffic and auto testing authorities as saying the cars involved in the accidents had no quality or safety issues.

BYD added that it had been communicating with the F3 owners and was willing to provide compensation.

BYD's Hong Kong-traded shares fell 3.3 percent in late morning trade on Wednesday, lagging a 0.6 percent gain by the Hang Seng Index .HSI.

(Reporting by Alison Leung and Fang Yan; Editing by Chris Lewis and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

