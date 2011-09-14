MUMBAI, Sept 13 India's plastic processing industry is expected to cross sales of 1 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year, up over 15 percent, as key sectors like automobile and irrigation are looking to replace steel components with plastic ones, said head of an industry body.

"Due to global economic concerns, the growth has been about 12 percent up till now... But I see it catching up again by March 2012," Ashok Goel, president, Plastindia Foundation, said in a telephone interview late on Tuesday.

Goel is managing director of Essel Propack (ESSL.NS), the world's largest maker of laminated tubes.

He expects India's plastic demand to rise to 12.5 million tonnes in the current year from 9.5 million tonnes last year.

