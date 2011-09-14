* India's FY12 plastic demand seen at 12.5 mln T vs 9.5 mln T last yr

* Rising polymer prices a concern for the industry

(Adds details, quotes, background)

By Kaustubh Kulkarni

MUMBAI, Sept 13 India's plastic processing industry is expected to cross sales of 1 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year, up over 15 percent, as key sectors like automobile and irrigation are looking to replace steel components with plastic ones, said head of an industry body.

"Due to global economic concerns, the growth has been about 12 percent up till now... But I see it catching up again by March 2012," Ashok Goel, president, Plastindia Foundation, said in a telephone interview late on Tuesday.

Goel is managing director of Essel Propack (ESSL.NS), the world's largest maker of laminated tubes and heads Plastindia Foundation, a body that represents seven industry associations of plastic producers.

Supreme Industries (SUPI.NS), Sintex Industries (SNTX.NS) and Uflex (UFLX.NS) are other key listed plastic processors in India.

Goel expects India's plastic demand to rise to 12.5 million tonnes in the current year from 9.5 million tonnes last year, making it the third largest consumer of plastic behind the U.S and China.

Industries in India are replacing conventional materials like metals and steel with plastic and this is driving growth, he said.

In the infrastructure sector, wood is being replaced by plastic, he said. Automobile and white goods companies are other important consumer industries for the industry.

A major concern for plastic processing units is the rising prices of key input polymers.

"In 2008, when the global economy had slowed down, prices of polymers fell about 30 percent and since then, after the recovery, the prices have attained the same levels as that of pre-2008," Goel said.

(Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)

((kaustubh.kulkarni@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 66367399; Reuters Messaging: kaustubh.kulkarni.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INDIA PLASTIC SALES/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.