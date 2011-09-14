NEW YORK, Sept 14 Programs that keep young
drivers from taking the wheel at night, or with a car full of
teens, may reduce the risk of fatal crashes in some drivers --
but increase that risk in others, according to a U.S. study.
Car crashes account for more than one-third of deaths in
U.S. teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and
prevention, and are the leading cause of death for that group.
Researchers led by Scott Masten from the California
Department of Motor Vehicles combined data on fatal crashes in
adolescents aged 16 to 19 between 1986 and 2007, looking at
graduated driver licensing (GDL) systems.
"In the United States, stronger GDL programs with
restrictions on nighttime driving as well as allowed passengers,
relative to programs with some of the key GDL elements, were
associated with substantially lower fatal crash incidence for
16-year-old drivers but somewhat higher fatal crash incidence
for 18-year-old drivers," Masten wrote in the Journal of the
American Medical Association.
"Future studies should seek to determine what accounts for
the increase among 18-year-old drivers and whether refinements
in GDL programs can reduce this."
Starting in 1996, U.S. states began putting restrictions on
drivers under 18, including on what hours they could take the
wheel -- not after midnight, for example -- and who they could
have as a passenger, including no more than one other teenager.
Now, every state has some degree of these programs.
Masten and his team found that on the whole, fewer teens
died in car crashes when stricter diving policies were in place.
With no driving restrictions, about 47 of every 100,000
teens died in a car crash each year, on average. With strict
programs, including both nighttime driving and passenger
restrictions, that decreased to 30 in every 100,000 per year.
When the researchers accounted for other factors, including
how often people drove in each state and in what season car
crashes occurred, they found that 16-year-olds were 26 percent
less likely to die in a crash when states had strict driving
restrictions than when they had none.
However, 18-year-olds -- who no longer faced the
restrictions -- were 12 percent more likely to have a fatal
crash. There was no difference in fatal crash rates for 17- or
19-year-olds.
Statistical tests couldn't confirm any difference in crashes
among all 16-to-19-year-olds combined, with or without the
driving policies.
Based on those findings, they calculated that since 1996,
graduated driving licensing programs have been linked to 1,348
fewer fatal crashes in 16-year-old drivers and 1,086 more of
those deaths in 18-year-olds.
Teens "learn well and react well," said Jean Shope, from the
University of Michigan Transport Research Institute, who was not
involved in the study.
"If we want teens to get driving experience while they're
teens, we have to face the fact that they are teenagers and
still have development issues going on.
She added that some experts have wondered whether more young
drivers will wait to get their licenses at age 18 to avoid
restrictions that only apply to younger teens.
Another possibility is that even teens who get a license
earlier will have less experience driving along and under
challenging conditions when they hit 18, other experts said.
Anne McCartt, from the Insurance Institute for Highway
Safety in Arlington, Virginia, said that national trends have
generally shown a drop in teen crashes since restrictions went
into effect.
"I think these studies may help us identify ways to make
teens even safer, but we've been doing a much better job than we
used to," she added.
(Reporting by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health; editing by
Elaine Lies)