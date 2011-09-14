September 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V. (BNG)

Issue Amount 400 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 20, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 100.925

Reoffer price 99.30

Payment Date September 20, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0679929389

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)