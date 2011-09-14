September 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V. (BNG)
Issue Amount 400 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 20, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 100.925
Reoffer price 99.30
Payment Date September 20, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0679929389
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)