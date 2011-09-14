* Says BofA can comply with Basel III without raising capital

Sept 14 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) could work through its mortgage problems and comply with the proposed Basel III capital adequacy requirements without raising capital, FBR Capital Markets said.

The brokerage, however, cut its price target on the bank's stock to $8 from $12, to reflect uncertainty about the company's ability to limit litigation costs related to its mortgage liabilities.

"Until we gain more clarity surrounding the company’s potential liabilities, we are concerned that the (mortgage) repurchase claims, a possible foreclosure settlement, and other lawsuits could be too much to overcome," FBR said in a note.

FBR, which maintained its "market perform" rating, expects the biggest U.S. bank to incur an additional $14 billion of repurchase claim losses, above the $26 billion it has already incurred.

The bank has been shedding non-core businesses in recent months in a bid to be compliant with international capital requirements. [ID:nN1E77U1X0] [ID:nN1E77S0HT]

It has sold a significant portion of its credit card assets, put its correspondent mortgage origination business up for sale and sold more than half its stake in China Construction Bank.

Last month, the bank tried to provide a vote of confidence in the stock through a $5 billion preferred stock issuance to billionaire investor Warren Buffet's insurance company, Berkshire Hathaway. [ID:nN1E77O0PL]

"We believe these transactions are the right move and may prevent the company from raising common equity capital," the brokerage said in a note to clients.

Bank of America's shares, which have fallen more than a third over the past three months, were up 1 percent at $7.07 in trading before the bell. They closed at $7 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

