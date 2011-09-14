Sept 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Terra Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 40 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 23, 2011

Lead Manager(s) DNB NOR Markets

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes Launched under the issuers covered

bond programme

ISIN NO0010625429

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.