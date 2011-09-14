Sept 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Terra Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 23, 2015
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 40 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date September 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) DNB NOR Markets
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes Launched under the issuers covered
bond programme
ISIN NO0010625429
