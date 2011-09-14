* Now expects FY11 EPS $1.95-$2.05 vs prior forecast $2.10-$2.25

* Sees H2 adj EPS at $0.89-$0.99

* Shares fall 4 pct premarket (Follows Alerts)

Sept 14 Specialty chemicals maker Solutia Inc lowered its 2011 earnings forecast on slower-than-expected demand primarily for products that serve the truck and bus, solar, and electronics end markets.

Shares of the St. Louis-based company were down 4 percent at $15.44 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The company now expects to earn $1.95-$2.05 a share for the year. It had earlier forecast $2.10-$2.25 a share.

On an adjusted basis, Solutia expects to earn 89-99 cents a share in the second half of 2011.

Solutia said the near-term outlook was less robust than expected and escalating raw material costs continued to pressure the company.

It had earlier expected stronger sales in the back half of the year in comparison to the first half. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)