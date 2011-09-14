September 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 125 million sterling

Maturity Date December 23, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 102.95

Reoffer price 102.95

Spread 66 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date September 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Royal bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 425 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0544088114

