September 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 125 million sterling
Maturity Date December 23, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 102.95
Reoffer price 102.95
Spread 66 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date September 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Royal bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 425 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0544088114
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.