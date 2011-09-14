Sept 14 Tower Energy Ltd (TWR.V) said it has signed an agreement to buy the JD gold-silver property located in the Omineca mining division of British Columbia from unnamed vendors, sending its shares up as much as 53 percent on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

Tower can earn a 100 percent interest in the property by paying $200,000, in cash and issuing 1.2 million common shares over a 5-year period.

Tower will fund the exploration expenditure of $5 million over a 63-month period.

The JD property is spread across 5575 hectares in the Toodoggone gold district of north-central British Columbia and the company sees potential of discovering a lower-grade, bulk-tonnage gold and silver deposit.

"The JD property has the unique combination of size, successful historical gold exploration, and proximity to existing production and infrastructure," Chief Executive Mark Vanry said.

Shares of the company were the second-highest percentage gainers on Wednesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. They were trading at 10 Canadian cents.

(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

