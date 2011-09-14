September 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nobel Biocare

Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 10, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 100.40

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.0 pct

Spread 312.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 10, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0130700599

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)