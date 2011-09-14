September 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nobel Biocare
Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 10, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 100.40
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.0 pct
Spread 312.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 10, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0130700599
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)