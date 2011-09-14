September 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Schneider Electric SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2019
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.227
Reoffer price 99.227
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swasp, equivalent to 219.2bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB,
& Deutsche bank & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011119460
