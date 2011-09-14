September 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Schneider Electric SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.227

Reoffer price 99.227

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swasp, equivalent to 219.2bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB,

& Deutsche bank & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011119460

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.