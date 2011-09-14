BRIEF-Tower requests for trading halt
September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Suez Environnement Company
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date May 17, 2021
Coupon 4.078 pct
Reoffer price 102.316
Spread 128 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & BofA Merrill Lynch
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro when
fungible
ISIN FR0011119346
