SEOUL, Sept 15 Seoul shares opened nearly 3 percent higher on Thursday after sharp falls in the previous session, lifted by optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt problems.

But Kolon Industries shares tumbled by the daily limit of 15 percent after news a U.S. federal jury awarded DuPont $919.9 million in damages on Wednesday, ruling the South Korean company stole trade secrets for a fiber used to make Kelvar bulletproof vests.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 3.27 percent at 1,806.39 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editting by Jonathan Hopfner)