BEIJING, Sept 15 Chinese regulators might block
plans by Fuji Heavy Industries to make Subaru vehicles
in China with Chery Automobile because of potential conflicts
with Beijing's industry policy, the Shanghai Securities News
reported on Thursday.
Foreign automakers can only team up with two local partners,
but Toyota Motor , which holds 16.5 percent of Fuji
Heavy, already has two car ventures in China, the newspaper
said.
Fuji Heavy and Chery had intended to build a 30 billion yen
($391 million) China plant, with initial annual capacity of
50,000 units.
But the plan might be derailed by regulators, the newspaper
said.
Officials at the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), which will decide the fate of the Subaru-Chery tie-up,
could not be reached for comment.
A Chery spokesman said he had no information about the deal,
but a source told Reuters both partners are still actively
communicating with the NDRC.
Chery is a major independent Chinese car maker. Toyota
operates auto ventures in China in partnership with Guangzhou
Automobile and the FAW Group.
($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)