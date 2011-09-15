GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
JAKARTA Sep 15 Indonesian infrastructure company Adhi Karya and South Korea's Goldstar Co Ltd have been awarded a $1.5 billion residual fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) project, Mochamad Harun, a spokesman for national energy company Pertamina, said. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years