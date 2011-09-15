* Fear of global situation causing hesitancy-CEO

* JLL to make two Asia-Pacific buys in 6 months-exec

* India to contribute 5pct of global rev this fiscal year

(Adds details, quotes)

By Henry Foy

MUMBAI, Sept 15 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL.N), one of the world's largest real estate service companies, sees continued hesitancy in global real estate markets, its CEO said on Thursday, but is confident the Asia Pacific region will fuel growth.

The Chicago-based company posted slightly better-than- expected second-quarter earnings in late July but cautioned that the rebound in global commercial real estate over the last year may be dissipating.

"There has been little change (since July)," Colin Dyer, global CEO, Jones Lang LaSalle, told Reuters in an interview.

"The hesitancy comes from a fear of the global situation. That hasn't changed."

JLL will likely make two acquisitions in Asia Pacific over the next six months to expand its product offerings, a senior executive said, as it competes with global rivals such as CB Richard Ellis (CBG.N) and DTZ Holdings DTZ.L.

"We have two discussions going on, and I would be surprised if we hadn't acquired new business here in Asia Pacific," Alastair Hughes, CEO Asia Pacific, told Reuters, adding that JLL would be launching operations in Sri Lanka.

Last month JLL said it would buy Procon, Indonesia's largest property consultancy, following its March purchase of South Africa's Bradford McCormack & Associates as it looks to expand its share of the growing investment flowing to emerging markets. [ID:nLDE72T0YN]

"We will look for more good opportunities, we have the financial capacity to do that, and we will continue, worldwide, to cautiously acquire in line with our strategy," Dyer said.

The Asia Pacific region has been targeted by global firms as the biggest growth area for real estate portfolios in the coming years, as investors look to leverage economic growth that far outstrips that of developed markets. JLL's India business is expected to contribute close to 5 percent of the company's global revenues this fiscal year and is on target to contribute 6-7 percent by the end of the next fiscal year.

"The whole Indian business is growing faster than Asia, which is growing faster than the rest of the world," Dyer said.

"So it is taking up share as we predicted it would."

However, major real estate firms in India are turning to asset sales and equity dilution due to their high levels of debt and a slowing market, as high interest rates deter buyers and property prices stay high on rising land and commodity costs.

India's Finance Minister on Tuesday described the eurozone debt crisis as a "lengthening shadow" that represented a cause for concern for Asia's third-largest economy, already dealing with slowing growth and stubbornly high inflation.

Regional titans China and India are seen driving up real estate portfolio values by 60 and 43 percent respectively by 2013, a survey of global firms said in March. [ID:nLDE72027N]

A separate survey said investors had earmarked $104 billion for commercial property in Asia in the current calendar year, up 45 percent from mid-2010. [ID:nLDE728294]

JLL's revenue rose 26 percent in Asia from a year previously to $214.5 million in the second quarter, contributing over a quarter to its $845.3 million global revenue. [ID:nN1E76P2BT]

(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

((henry.foy@thomsonreuters.com)(+91-22-6636-9208)(Reuters Messaging: henry.foy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: JLL/ INTERVIEW

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.