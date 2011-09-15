TOKYO, Sept 15 BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA) plans to expand its team that researches Japanese technology companies as it sees many of these firms thriving on exports of niche products, a bank executive said on Thursday.

Weiyee In, head of technology, media and technology research at BNP Paribas Securities Asia Ltd, told Reuters in an interview that the French bank would soon hire a fifth analyst for the team, before expanding further longer-term.

"There are a lot of things that Japan does that lead the rest of the world. We want to highlght and cover these," said Hong Kong-based In.

Stocks that In's team covers in Japan include Kakaku Com (2371.T), the operator of a website that enables consumers to compare product prices, and Ulvac Inc (6728.T), which manufactures equipment used to make liquid crystal displays, semiconductors and solar cells.

The bank in July hired Kunihiko Kanno from Credit Suisse Securities to be In's co-head of equity research.

BNP Paribas has 30 staff focusing on telecoms, media and technology research in Asia.

(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo and Junko Fujita; Editing by Joseph Radford)

