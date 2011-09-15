KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 Genting Malaysia said on Thursday that it would invest $3 billion to build a resort in Miami, United States.

The company said the new development, Resorts World Miami, located on 13.9 hectare site currently housing the Miami Herald Media Company will include four hotels with a total of 5,200 rooms and two residential towers with 1,000 units. (Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)