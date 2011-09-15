BEIJING, Sept 15 China's BAIC Group is in talks to set up an auto financing company, its chairman said, as the firms joins its domestic peers to tap the country's fledgling auto financing market.

"We are mostly looking at domestic partners, but we wouldn't rule out foreign partners either," Xu Heyi told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the northeastern city of Dalian.

Potential partners could be large Chinese commercial banks, he said, but did not provide details.

BAIC, previously called Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co, is the China partner of Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Hyundai Motor .

China's once sizzling auto market has slowed down this year after Beijing stripped away most of its incentive policies at the end of 2010.

Overall vehicle sales crawled up just 3.3 percent in the first eight months, after rising nearly a third in 2010.

Xu said he expected the market to edge up 6-7 percent for the full year. (Reporting by Li Ran and Zhong Hua; Writing by Fang Yan; Editing by Anshuman Daga)