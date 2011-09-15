* Downgrades James River Coal to "hold" from "buy"

Sept 15 U.S. coal companies will struggle as commodity prices are likely to fall on mounting economic pressure and trimmed growth forecasts, Deutsche Bank said.

Leading companies like Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N are better bets in tough times, the brokerage said, and upgraded shares of Peabody Energy and Arch Coal ACI.N to "buy" from "hold."

Deutsche Bank downgraded James River Coal JRCC.O to "hold" from "buy" citing earnings risks, leverage position and better value elsewhere in its coverage list.

"We are cutting estimates and price targets, and accept that our coverage equities will continue to struggle until some macro clarity/catalysts develop," analyst David Martin said in a note.

Martin cut price targets on Alpha Natural Resources ANR.N, Walter Energy WLT.N, Arch Coal and Peabody Energy.

The Dow Jones U.S. Coal Index .DJUSCL, which has lost more than a fourth of its value so far this year, rose 1.1 percent on Thursday.

