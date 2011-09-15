September 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Teliasonera
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 22, 2022
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 98.897
Yield 4.134 pct
Reoffer price 98.897
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 218.5 bp
Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas &
Citi
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0680904827
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)