Borrower Teliasonera

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 22, 2022

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 98.897

Yield 4.134 pct

Reoffer price 98.897

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 218.5 bp

Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas &

Citi

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0680904827

