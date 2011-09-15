(Follows alerts)

Sept 15 Goldman Sachs cut its target on the S&P 500 Index to 1,250 from 1400, citing heightened uncertainty in global equity markets, and said the unstable macro environment is likely to persist for the foreseeable future.

The brokerage shifted its recommendation to more defensive sectors like consumer staples, telecom services and information technology.

"We shift our recommended sector weights with respect to a deceleration in S&P 500 earnings growth in 2012, downward revisions to the US economic outlook, and lower forecast for US interest rates," Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.

It said technology companies enjoy strong balance sheets, international sales exposure and stable earnings outlook.

The increased risk of recession and policy uncertainty makes sectors like consumer discretionary, industrials, and materials risky, it said.

The brokerage maintained its earnings, dividend and economic outlook on the index.

Goldman Sachs had estimated the S&P 500 operating EPS will hit a record $96 in 2011.

