September 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse D'amortissement De La Dette Sociale
(CADES)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date July 25, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 103.467
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the OAT
Payment Date September 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 3.035 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN FR0011003672
