Sept 15 Shares of Micron Technology (MU.O) were the second most-traded on Nasdaq as investors piled in on expectations that the prices of its dynamic random access memory chips (DRAMs) have bottomed out.

The stock, which had hit a 10-month low on Aug. 24 when the company said demand for its DRAMs -- used as primary memory in PCs -- is failing to meet expectations, has since climbed 39 percent to Wednesday's close in heavy volumes.

Analysts attributed the rise to the firming of DRAM prices, and on Monday brokerage UBS added the chipmaker to its "most preferred" list on the same reason. [ID:nL4E7JT2LJ] [ID:nL3E7KC3DY]

DRAM prices are "expected to correct so that trades could be ahead of that. We expect the prices to stabilize versus continue to trend up, which could weigh on the stock," Win Cramer, analyst at Avian Securities, told Reuters.

Spot prices for DDR3 2 Gigabit type DRAM chips rose to as much as $1.15 on the DRAMexchange on Thursday and recorded a rise of 0.91 percent during the session.

Micron is the only U.S.-based manufacturer of DRAM modules, and competes with Japan-based Elpida Memory 6665.T and South Korea's Hynix Semiconductor (000660.KS).

Micron stock rose 3 percent in early trade on Thursday but gave up all the gains to touch a low of $6.9, or 4 percent, later in the day.

They were down 2 percent at $7.05, with more than 40 million shares changing hands by afternoon, while the broader Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX was up about 1 percent.

"The stock has rallied pretty significantly over the past few weeks. So, not surprising there would be of little bit profit taking," Tristan Gerra, analyst at Robert W. Baird told Reuters.

Elpida shares closed up 5 percent on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)

