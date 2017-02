SEOUL, Sept 16 Seoul shares opened higher on Friday as coordinated efforts by global central banks eased fears about the eurozone debt crisis, lifted further by solid gains on Wall Street.

Key large-cap stocks rallied, with Samsung Electronics , the largest share on the main KOSPI, gaining 3.8 percent. Banks also posted strong gains, with KB Financial Group up 3.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.44 percent at 1,817.32 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)