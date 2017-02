SEOUL, Sept 16 Seoul shares extended gains to close 3.7 percent higher on Friday, lifted by rallies in banks and brokerages as coordinated efforts by major central banks soothed jitters about the eurozone debt crisis.

Foreign investors turned net buyers for the first time in nine sessions, picking up a net 82.7 billion won ($74.07 million) worth of stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 3.72 percent at 1,840.10 points. ($1 = 1116.400 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editting by Jonathan Hopfner)