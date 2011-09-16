September 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower OSEO SA
Guarantor OSEO EPIC
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 26, 2023
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 98.881
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.8 bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 Bund
Payment Date September 26, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC
& Natixis
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011119783
Data supplied by International Insider.