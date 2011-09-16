September 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Investor AB (INVEb.ST)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 12, 2023
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 103.158
Payment Date September 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 700 million euro
when fungible
