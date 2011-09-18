HONG KONG, Sept 19 (IFR) - The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) said the flow of international credit, fuelled by major central banks' bond purchase operations, could limit emerging market monetary authorities' ability to slow credit growth in their economies.

In a report released on Monday, the BIS said authorities need to be vigilant of this credit flow, because it posed significant policy challenges, and the risks posed by low interest rates elsewhere in the globe to their economies.

It said such vigilance was necessary as dollar credit had grown rapidly outside the United States, particularly in Asia.

"The recent rapid expansion in foreign currency credit bears watching because, in many economies that experienced a credit boom and bust, external (cross border) credit tended to grow faster than overall credit during the boom," the report said.

The report comes at a time when dollar-denominated debt grows at a faster pace outside the U.S. than within the world's largest economy, and with financial markets expecting more easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve at this week's meeting.

Between the first quarters of 2009 and 2011, dollar credit to non-financial private borrowers in the rest of the world grew by $1.1 trillion while bank deposits with non-US residents rose by $363 billion, the report said.

The double-digit expansion of U.S. dollar credit to foreigners is in sharp contrast to U.S. private sector credit growth and the growth in euro- and yen-denominated credit.

The report highlighted strong foreign currency credit growth in China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines, where the pace was faster than overall credit growth.

The composition of foreign credit in the total available to non-financial borrowers in the private sector also varied significantly.

That share ranged from single-digit percentages in Brazil, China, India, Brazil and Thailand, to between a fifth and a third in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Mexico. Indonesia at 11.6 percent and South Korea at 10 percent were significant too.

Certain Asian authorities have been keen to address their economies' foreign currency exposure.

For instance, last month, South Korea conducted a stress test on banks to examine their ability to secure foreign exchange funding during a financial emergency.

South Korea keeps a tight grip on foreign currency liquidity positions at banks because their heavy exposure to overseas borrowing has been frequently cited as a key risk to the country's overall financial system.

This month, Philippine Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said Manila would reduce its domestic-to-foreign borrowing split to 75:25 from 73:27 by selling more global peso notes and by conducting bond swaps.

"During credit booms, external sources of credit can gain importance in large economies as well as small ones," the BIS said.

The increase in cross-border credit can happen by non-financial borrowers approaching global lenders directly or indirectly through banks, which in turn tap overseas markets.

"The ratio of credit to retail deposits, and more generally to money, tends to increase during these episodes," the report said.

"As credit expansion outpaces the growth of retail deposits, credit intermediaries turn increasingly to wholesale funding. And external sources loom large here, whether direct cross-border lending or interbank lending."

Low interest rates in developed markets have created undesirable credit flows to other countries, posing significant policy challenges.

Another challenge is the monitoring of cross-border credit flows. The BIS said its own data should be used for verification where non-bank borrowing data is difficult to measure. (Reporting by Umesh Desai, Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters; Editing by David Hulmes)