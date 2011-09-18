SEOUL, Sept 19 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (Times local, GMT +9 hrs) >The finance ministry and the central bank separately hold weekly auctions to sell new bonds throughout the day. >The 20-plus members of the parliament's strategy and finance committee will question the finance minister and other ministry officials on topics related to the economy and economic policy. >S.Korea parliament foreign affairs committee to question unification minister and foreign minister >Business startup/failure ratio from Bank of Korea. TOP STORIES >S.Korean markets rattled as capital flight feared >S.Korea Lee's top press aide quits in graft probe >LG Elec plans to restructure Korean mobile unit >Music to your ears: Koreas sound out joint symphon >S.Korea top banks report no forex credit problem >Daelim Industrial win $707mln order in Saudi Arabi >S.Korea GS E&C wins $540 mln order from Kuwait >INTERVIEW-Mirae eyes big Korea hedge funds push >S.Korea Hyundai E&C wins 1.6 trln won plant order

MARKETS >Seoul shares jump as foreign investors turn buyers >S.Korea won off highs, recovers from near 6-mth lo

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose for a fifth day in a row on Friday and the S&P 500 scored its best week since early July on signs euro zone leaders were acting together to limit any damage from its sovereign debt crisis. *Brent crude fell on Friday, reversing earlier gains, as European debt woes weakened the euro and a gauge of U.S. consumer expectations fell to a 31-year low. *Global equities rose for a fourth straight day on Friday, but the euro slid as hope Europe was finally getting a grip on the region's debt crisis was offset by lingering fears Greece is still at risk of default. *Seoul shares extended gains to close 3.7 percent higher on Friday, lifted by rallies in banks and brokerages as coordinated efforts by major central banks soothed jitters about the euro zone debt crisis.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Electronics Inc is planning on shifting its digital storage division, a key business unit overseen by the CEO, under the control of Hitachi LG Data Storage (HLDS), a joint venture of LG and Hitachi Ltd , according to industry sources. >An internal report by STX Corp concluded the risks associated with a planned takeover of Hynix Semiconductor Inc were higher than originally expected, according to industry sources.

(Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)