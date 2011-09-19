SEOUL, Sept 19 Seoul shares opened lower on Monday after two straight sessions of gains and amid lingering fears about eurozone debt issues, with banking stocks hit by the suspension of several local mutual savings banks.

Shares in Hana Financial Group were down 3.8 percent and Woori Finance Holdings shed 2.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.13 percent at 1,819.39 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editting by Jonathan Hopfner)