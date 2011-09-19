SYDNEY Sep 19 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday named Bank of America Merrill Lynch executive Kiseok Kim as Chief Executive for its Korean operations as it looks to boost institutional business in the country.

Kiseok Kim, who replaces H.J. Kim, was most recently managing director, branch manager & head of global markets for Korea at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and will start on Oct 1, Australia's fourth-largest bank said in a statement.

ANZ, which aims to double Asian profit contribution to up to 30 percent by 2017, lost out in a bid to gain control of Korea Exchange Bank for nearly $4 billion last year.

Korea Exchange Bank focuses on institutional banking that spans global markets, specialised lending, trade finance and transaction banking. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)