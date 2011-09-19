SYDNEY Sep 19 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group on Monday named Bank of America Merrill Lynch
executive Kiseok Kim as Chief Executive for its Korean
operations as it looks to boost institutional business in the
country.
Kiseok Kim, who replaces H.J. Kim, was most recently
managing director, branch manager & head of global markets for
Korea at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and will start on Oct 1,
Australia's fourth-largest bank said in a statement.
ANZ, which aims to double Asian profit contribution to up to
30 percent by 2017, lost out in a bid to gain control of Korea
Exchange Bank for nearly $4 billion last year.
Korea Exchange Bank focuses on institutional banking that
spans global markets, specialised lending, trade finance and
transaction banking.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Balazs
Koranyi)