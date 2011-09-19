HONG KONG, Sept 19 News and developments in Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the week ending September 16.

SEPTEMBER 16

HONG KONG, Sept 16 Exchange traded funds (ETFs) focused on countries and sub-regions in Asia Pacific saw estimated net inflows of $1.4 billion in August, with those betting on Japan attracting the most assets, according to data from Thomson Reuters Lipper.

SEOUL, Sept 16 South Korea's hedge fund industry could reach a size of around 40 trillion won ($35.8 billion) in the next two years now that the government is set to soon allow the products to be launched, a senior executive at the country's top mutual fund firm said.

TOKYO, Sept 16 Japan's hottest-selling mutual funds could see a slowdown in their explosive growth due to increased regulatory scrutiny at home and an uncertain outlook for the currency of a nation half a globe away.

SEPTEMBER 15

TOKYO/HONG KONG Sept 15 Hong Kong's securities regulator said it had fined a fund and its chief investment officer close to $1 million each for alleged improper trading ahead of a public share offering by Japan Airlines in 2006.

HONG KONG, Sept 15 A financial firm backed by a Chinese bank plans to launch China's first physical-nickel backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) later this year, which could raise the country's import demand for the metal, trading sources said on Thursday.

SEPTEMBER 14

NEW YORK, Sept 14 Hedge fund manager William Ackman, best known for selecting stocks, said he was buying the Hong Kong dollar, noting that it could become his biggest bet ever.

HONG KONG, Sept 14 Japan's SBI Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that it will launch a $100 million fund with Hong Kong-based Kingston Financial Group Ltd to invest in listed and unlisted companies in Greater China.

LONDON, Sept 14 Edinburgh-based fund manager Martin Currie sought to revive its China equities business through a partnership with APS Asset Management, following the loss of its star fund manager in the region.

SEPTEMBER 13

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Deep-pocketed pension and insurance funds may increase their investments in equities and other riskier assets in emerging and developing countries as they struggle with historically low interest rates in industrialized markets, the IMF said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Sept 13 North Korea and South Korea are on a long path to reunification, according to UK hedge fund Toscafund, which increases the attraction of South Korea's currency, stocks and bonds.

TOKYO, Sept 13 The value of Japanese investment trust funds targeting retail investors in August fell the most since May 2010 as declines in global equities and a soaring yen battered their performance, an industry body said on Tuesday.

SEPTEMBER 12

MUMBAI, Sept 12 Ajay Piramal is just the sort of big fish every Indian private banker would love to land. With businesses from healthcare to glass and property, the 56-year old Piramal has a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes, good for 39th on its India rich list.

HONG KONG, Sept 12 Credit Suisse Group AG has appointed Dereke Seeto as head of flow financing in Asia-Pacific, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Monday.

For a summary of Asia private equity news for the week, please see: (Reporting by Nishant Kumar)