* China Coal ordered to halt mining in Shanxi after accident

* Suspension may cause output loss of 3-6 mln tonnes - UOB

* Suspension to tighten China coal supply, lift prices - trade

* China Coal shares suspended in HK after 17 pct drop

(Adds details on production, impact on China coal supplies)

By Fayen Wong and Twinnie Siu

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 19 Trading in shares of China Coal Energy Co Ltd (1898.HK) was suspended in Hong Kong on Monday after its shares tumbled 17 percent on news that the government has ordered its parent to suspend all mining operations in Shanxi province after a deadly accident.

The temporary mine closures for parent China National Coal Group, the country's second-largest coal producer, could last about two weeks and lead to a production loss of about 3 million tonnes , in turn hitting the company's 2011 earnings, analysts at UOB-Kay Hian said in a report.

"If the suspension is longer than expected, say for one month, the output loss is estimated at 6 million tonnes and 2011 earnings would be 4 percent lower than our estimate," Helen Lau said in a research note.

With many Chinese utilities having only just kicked off their winter coal shopping, the suspension was likely to lift domestic coal prices and support imports, traders said.

Exacerbating the supply loss was this week's planned maintenance of the key Daqin railway -- one of the main rails transporting coal from Shanxi, Shaanxi and Western Mongolia to Qinhuangdao port. The line would be closed for four hours per day for 20 days, crimping the amount of coal available in the market.

"Going from previous incidents, large mines will probably be closed for two weeks, but for medium-sized and smaller mines it will likely be longer," said a Beijing-based coal trader. "The accident has come at a crucial time and the market could tighten considerably over the coming month."

After two months of steady declines, Chinese thermal coal prices rose for a second week by 0.4 percent to average 829 yuan

($129.90) per tonne last week, according to the government-backed Bohai-Rim Steam Coal index. [COAL/CN]

Hong KOng-listed shares of China Coal Energy fell 16.8 percent to HK$8.26 before being suspended from trading on Monday morning local time. Its A-shares (601898.SS) were down 5.8 percent at 9.03 yuan on the Shanghai Exchange by 0620 GMT.

MINE FLOODING

China National Coal Group was ordered to cease operations in the northern Chinese province of Shanxi after flooding at a pit killed at least 10 people, state media Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday, citing provincial Vice-Governor Li Xiaopeng. Operations can resume only after official inspections. [ID:nL3E7KH078]

The flooding occurred in Shanyin county on Sept. 16. The mine, operated by China Coal subsidiary Jinhaiyang Yuanbaowan, produces 900,000 tonnes of coal per year.

China Coal produced 94.4 million tonnes of saleable coal in 2010, according to its annual report.

