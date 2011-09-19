SEOUL, Sept 19 Seoul shares declined on Monday as fears about eurozone debt problems persisted, with volatility in domestic foreign currency markets further unnvering investors.

Falls were led by crude oil refiners and air carriers, with S-Oil tumbling 4 percent and Korean Air Line shedding 2.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.04 percent at 1,820.94 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)