September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower BMW AG
Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 29, 2017
Coupon 1.750
Spread 71 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 29, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 300 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0138773053
Data supplied by International Insider.