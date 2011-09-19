* Says exposure to emerging markets adds competitive edge

Sept 19 BofA Merrill Lynch added Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) to its top U.S. companies list, and said the home and personal care giant's concentration in emerging markets will give it an edge over other players in the consumer staples sector.

The brokerage, which expects the company to return to long-term double-digits earnings growth, reiterated its "buy" rating on the stock.

Colgate gets about 45 percent of sales and 50 percent of profit from emerging markets, the brokerage said, adding that this was higher than most consumer staples makers.

The company has been banking on markets like Latin America, China and India after growth in developed markets such as the United States and Western Europe stagnated.

In July, the company, best known for its namesake toothpaste, posted a higher quarterly profit as big gains in its international business mitigated the impact of lower sales and prices in North America. [ID:nN1E76Q19M]

"CL (Colgate) enjoys not only a sales growth advantage relative to peers but an even greater profit growth advantage," BofA Merrill analysts wrote in a note to clients, adding the stock to its 'U.S. 1 list.'

Consumer product makers like Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NWL.N) and Avon Products (AVP.N) have also benefited recently as growth in Latin America offset weak demand in the U.S. and Europe. [nN1E76R1NO]

Colgate shares were trading down nearly 1 percent at $92.78 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

