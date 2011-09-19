September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price 101.3
Payment Date September 26, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 8.55 billion
Russian ruble when fungible
ISIN XS0523712791
Data supplied by International Insider.