September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price 101.3

Payment Date September 26, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 8.55 billion

Russian ruble when fungible

ISIN XS0523712791

