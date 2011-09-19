September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC

Guarantor Financial Indemnity of The United Kingdom

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date March 07, 2014

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 103.8

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT

Payment Date September 26, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS Investment

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0682926034

Data supplied by International Insider.