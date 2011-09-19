BRIEF-Aker Solutions signs 2 engineering framework contracts with BP
* Aker Solutions secures two global engineering framework accords from BP
September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC
Guarantor Financial Indemnity of The United Kingdom
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date March 07, 2014
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 103.8
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT
Payment Date September 26, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS Investment
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0682926034
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LONDON, Feb 7 Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas, a Canadian oil explorer, will list on London's junior AIM market on Wednesday, raising 4.8 million pounds ($6 million) to help finance a drilling campaign offshore Guyana with partner Tullow Oil.