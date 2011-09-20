* Bank of China halts swaps trading with European banks
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Sept 20 Bank of China, a big
market-maker in China's onshore foreign exchange market, has
stopped foreign exchange forwards and swaps trading with several
European banks due to the unfolding debt crisis in Europe, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Another Chinese bank also said it had halted interest rate
swaps trading with some European banks, indicating that Chinese
lenders had also joined the growing ranks of institutions
cutting exposure to the crisis-hit euro zone.
The European banks include French lenders Societe Generale
, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas ,
and Bank of China halted trading with them partly because of the
downgrade of these entities by Moody's ratings agency, the
sources said.
One of the sources said that the decision by Bank of China
may apply across its branches, including
the onshore foreign exchange market.
"Apart from spot trading, all swaps and forwards trading
(with the European banks) have been stopped," one source who is
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The sources declined to be identified because they were not
authorised to speak with the media. A public relations official
with Bank of China declined to comment.
Bank of China has also stopped trading with UBS AG
in the wake of that bank's $2.3 billion loss from a rogue
trading scandal, the sources said.
Contacted by Reuters after the story was published,
spokespeople for Societe Generale, UBS, Credit Agricole and BNP
Paribas declined to comment.
"This is a reminder that some counter-parties feel a little
bit uncomfortable .... We've got many banks over-leveraged,
Adrian Foster, head of financial markets research for Rabobank
in Asia, told Reuters Insider television.
"My guess is that the Chinese banks are not major providers
of liquidity or funding to the European banks, so it's not of
direct relevance to their businesses if you'd like, but it does
send an important reminder there are risks to this balancing
act."
INTERBANK STRESSES
Banks in Asia and elsewhere have been cutting credit lines
and exposures to European banks through the past few months,
unwilling to take on the risk of a default by Greece or any
other peripheral European country.
European banks have turned to swap lines offered by the
European Central Bank to get around high funding costs for
dollars and a broader unease about counterparty risk in
interbank lending markets.
Yet the decision to halt the trading of interest rate swaps
revealed deeper concerns and scrutiny of even unfunded trades.
"Bank of China's move only highlights what has been a
general trend in the interbank markets over the past few weeks:
namely, some European names are finding it difficult to raise
dollars and counterparty confidence in them is evaporating
quickly," said one strategist at a Japanese bank in Singapore.
"The selling in Asian credits, local debt, FX are all
symptoms of them trying to create dollar funding buffers. While
I don't expect this to have a material impact om their P&Ls, it
just underlines how fragile broad market sentiment is."
Brokers said the heightened caution about counterparties had
not affected trading, simply because trades could still be
routed through more willing third parties. But it could
eventually.
"With so much bad news coming from Europe, I think more
banks will follow suit," said one dealer, who declined to be
named, when asked about the FX swaps.
Other Chinese banks, including the Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China , China Construction Bank
, and Agricultural Bank of China
, told Reuters that they are conducting
business as usual.
